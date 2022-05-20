Trade body issues guidance on tackling structural property repairs in Hucknall and Bulwell

Issues including ground movement, subsidence, failed lintels or buildings materials, as well as inadequately restrained or tied walls, can all take their toll on a property over time.

Movement fatigue and mechanical impact or disturbance can present similar concerns and worries too for homeowners over repairs.

Fortunately, although the situation can seem daunting, the message from the Property Care Association is that the majority of structural issues no longer present a significant blight on a home, with modern techniques and products now enabling repairs to be undertaken quickly and with relatively little disturbance.

James Berry, technical manager of the Property Care Association. Photo: Andy Doherty

James Berry, technical manager of the Property Care Association, said: “Structural movement was a major issue in the past, but a greater understanding of the key issues has led to a range of solutions to the problem.

“Repair techniques can include the use of structural wall ties and restraints, embedded wall stitching, strapping and structural pinning, as well as resin bonding or resin beam repairs.

“To achieve a successful outcome, these types of structural repairs should always be specified and supervised by a trained and competent structural engineer, and any installations undertaken by an experienced specialist contractor, ideally a member of the Property Care Association.