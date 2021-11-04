Offers of more than £999,000 are being invited by Gascoines for the four-bedroom, detached house, which sits in the popular village of Oxton, less than 10 miles from Hucknall.
Built in 2003, the one-off property on Windmill Hill was designed by award-winning Nottingham-based architects, Allan Joyce, and boasts stunning views over open fields.
It features full-height windows at the front and back, flooding the home with natural light.
It has plenty of space for a growing family, with a fabulous open-plan kitchen, dining area, two further reception rooms, a utility room, a study and a cloakroom, all on the ground floor, which has underfloor heating throughout.
Upstairs, there are four generously-sized bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities, and a family bathroom.
The village has two outstanding pubs and a general store/post office, while a host of lovely countryside walks await on your doorstep.
