An aerial view of the majestic property on Mansfield Road at Heath, near Chesterfield. It boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and five reception rooms.

We all love to look at stunning homes, check out this showstopper in sought-after village

A showstopper of a house, boasting an array of wonderful features inside and out, and located in a sought-after village.

By Richard Silverwood
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:49 am

What more could you ask for than this four-bedroom, detached house on Mansfield Road in Heath, near Chesterfield, which is on the market for £700,000?

Prepare yourself to be blown away by the impressive, well-planned internal layout, and the terrific sense of space provided within this beautiful home.

From the moment you step inside, you get that homely feel – thanks largely to the living room, which is the hub of the property.

A spacious dining-room and a fantastic kitchen add to the house’s appeal, while the first floor hosts four versatile bedrooms, one of which has the added luxury of an en suite.

Outside will definitely put a smile on your face, courtesy of a stunning back-garden, outbuilding and double garage.

The property is being marketed by Buckley Brown, so give them a call. Check out our photo gallery and visit Zoopla here top find out more.

1. Lovely living room

This lovely living room is the hub of the property. Giving a warm, homely feel, it includes exposed beams, a feature fireplace with brick surround, a carpeted floor and a bay window to the front.

Photo: Buckley Brown

2. Fantastic kitchen

The kitchen is described by estate agents Buckley Brown as "fantastic" - and you can see why! It comes complete with traditional cabinets, units and work surfaces.

Photo: Buckley Brown

3. Overlooking the garden

Another view of the kitchen, which has a large window overlooking the garden. An inset sink and drainer has a mixer tap above, while the floor is tiled.

Photo: Buckley Brown

4. Useful utility room

A utility room always comes in useful. This one includes traditional cabinets, units and work surfaces, a Belfast sink, space and plumbing for a washing machine, and a cupboard for additional storage.

Photo: Buckley Brown

