We just had to give you the chance to have a look round this stunning £1.7 million property

Edwalton is a suburb to the south of Nottingham, within the district of Rushcliffe, and it is home to The Pinnacle, a six-bedroom, detached house on Highgrove Gardens.

Marketed by West Bridgford estate agents Rex Gooding, it occupies an elevated corner plot in excess of one-quarter of an acre and boasts 5,000 square feet of luxury accommodation.

Three floors consist of six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms, all uniquely designed and beautifully presented. Enter via an automated aluminium gate, and park up in an integral double garage with automated doors.

Rex Gooding says it is “a one-off home incorporating high-end materials, sourced from all around the world”. It has an incredible eco-efficient EPC rating, and it sits in a highly-regarded location.

Outside, there are 2,000 square feet of garden and entertaining area, adding considerably to the property’s appeal.

