Hucknall children light up county council's Christmas

‘The best day ever!’ That was the verdict from excited schoolchildren from Hucknall who took part in the Christmas lights switch-on at the headquarters of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Twenty-six youngsters, aged six to 11, from Butler’s Hill Primary and Infant School and the new Flying High Academy, on the Rolls-Royce site, made the trip to County Hall.

Children from Hucknall Flying High Academy at the lights switch-on with the council chairman, Coun Kevin Rostance, and Santa.

They sang a selection of festive songs and carols, including ‘Jingle Bells’, ‘Away In A Manger’, ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’ and ‘It Was On A Starry Night’.

They also received gifts from Santa and helped to officially switch on the lights of County Hall’s Christmas tree, a real 20-foot tall Norwegian spruce.

The children were invited by Hucknall councillor Kevin Rostance, who is the chairman of the council this year.

Coun Rostance said: “We were delighted to welcome them. It was a real treat to hear the children sing. They gave a wonderfully magical and festive performance.”

Melinda Amos, the head teacher of Butler’s Hill School, said: “The children were really excited when they heard they had been invited to join the chairman to switch on the lights.

“Our children excel whenever they take part in new adventures, and I know that this memory will stay with them. It’s certainly got us all in the Christmas spirit!”

Melinda’s comments were echoed by Karl Clowery, head teacher of Flying High, who said: “It was our pleasure and privilege to be invited by Coun Rostance to participate in the festivities at County Hall.

“The children were very proud to represent our choir at this event in what is out first Christmas as an official school.

“The choir had worked very hard and were excited to be taking part in performing Christmas carols.”

The tree was sponsored by Veolia, the council’s waste contractor, while the lights were sponsored by Arc Partnership, an architecture firm based in Nottingham.

Lee Hawkes, general manager of Veolia, said: “After the festivities, we will ensure the tree is recycled, chipped and turned into compost ready to grow more trees.”

Dan Maher, managing director of Arc Partnership, said: “We hope the lights are enjoyed by all throughout the festive period.”