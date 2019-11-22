Hucknall’s Aldi store to hand out food to needy on Christmas Eve

Charities and community groups in Hucknall are being invited to register for a scheme that will entitle them to food donations this Christmas.

Aldi, which has a store on Ashgate Road in the town, is again embracing the season of goodwill by handing out surplus food for the needy, including those who rely on food banks.

It’s all part of their successful partnership, launched earlier this year, with Neighbourly, which is a community engagement platform that links businesses to key charitable organisations.

Almost every Aldi store in the country is now donating food it doesn’t sell up to five days a week, all year round.

But Christmas provides an extra opportunity for even more charities and community groups to benefit from the initiative.

Therefore, the Hucknall store is calling on all such groups to get in touch in time for a donation on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24).

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our Christmas food donation scheme is something we’re really passionate about. We are working with Neighbourly this year to pair up as many stores as possible.

“Last year, we were able to reach thousands of people across the UK, and some charities were even able to prepare fresh meals that fed families well into the New Year.

“This is our third year of Christmas food donations and we are hoping 2019 will be just as successful as the previous ones.

“We look forward to working with local charities and food banks in Hucknall in the future.”

Charities and community groups who register with Aldi’s Hucknall store in the coming weeks will be able to collect fresh food products that are near the end of their shelf life.

These products will include fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread, and the donations will be handed out after the store closes at 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

Last Christmas, Aldi donated just under half a million meals to charities across the UK. It is hoping to increase this for 2019, spreading festive cheer to even more families.

Groups interested in taking part in the scheme should pop into the Ashgate Rtoad store or contact Neighbourly at aldichristmas@Neighbourly.com

They must have a level-two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years, and be able to collect, transport and store chilled food products.

Aldi is Britain’s fifth largest supermarket, with more than 840 stores and almost 33,000 employees.