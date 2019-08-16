The property is in Pleasley Vale in Mansfield.

Indulge yourself in this stunning barn conversion for £1.1 million

This beautiful six-bedroom property in Pleasley Vale features a swimming pool, sauna, bespoke decor and glorious grounds.

Check out these pictures and get the full details from property experts Zoopla here.

This lovely pool is the central feature of a health suite.

1. Swimming pool

This lovely pool is the central feature of a health suite.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
The health suite also features a sauna.

2. Sauna

The health suite also features a sauna.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Relax in comfort in this stylish and spacious room.

3. Lounge

Relax in comfort in this stylish and spacious room.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Another of this property's gems is this wonderfully spacious conservatory.

4. Conservatory

Another of this property's gems is this wonderfully spacious conservatory.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4