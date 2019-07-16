More new homes being built in Mansfield - but fewer in Ashfield

New Government figures show more new homes were built in Mansfield last year.

From April 2018 to March 2019, about 270 new homes were built in Mansfield – 29 per cent more than over the previous year.

More new homes are being built in Mansfield but fewer in Ashfield

By contrast, 240 new homes were built in Ashfield over the same period, 17 per cent fewer than in the previous year.

Across England overall, house building rose by six per cent over the same period.

Work also started on an additional 300 new homes over the same period in Mansfield, up from 180 in the previous year, while work only started on 120 new homes in Ashfield, down from 230 last year,

About 270 of these ongoing residential projects in Mansfield, and all the ongoing project in Ashfield, are financed by private developers.

Lindsay Judge, senior policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation, a think tank that works to improve living standards, said the housing market cannot rely solely on the private sector to increase the supply of homes.

She said: "While the number of new homes completed in England has increased in the last year, the number of starts has barely increased at all, and the Government looks set to fall well short of its ambition of creating an extra 300,000 new homes every year.

"It is unlikely that the Government will ever hit its target unless there is a step change in housebuilding across both the private and public sectors.

"And while the Government has made sensible steps to encourage local authorities to build more needs to be done.

"The Government should do more especially to increase the number of affordable homes built for those that aren’t going to be able buy properties at full market value any time soon."

From April 2018 to March 2019, around 169,770 new houses were completed in England, far behind the Government's target.

About 82 per cent of them were built by private enterprises.

A spokesman from the Home Builders Federation added: "Over the past five years, Government has introduced a range of pro-development policies and the industry has responded by delivering an unprecedented 78 per cent increase in housing supply.

"However, the majority of the increases in supply have come from larger builders.

"If we are to reach the Government target we need to see policy focused on enabling small and medium-sized builders to play their part, as well as growing contributions from housing associations and councils."

House building in England has mostly been in decline since the 1960s, while the early years of this decade saw it at its lowest peacetime level since the 1920s.