These homes are all available now for 50,000 or less.

Nine homes for sale for £50,000 or less in Nottinghamshire right now

Getting on to the housing ladder doesn't have to break the bank.

If you're on a tight budget, property experts Zoopla have found these potential bargains in the county.

1. Tavistock Court, Nottingham

2. Carr Lane, Warsop

3. Kent Close, Worksop

4. Orwin House, Central Drive, Shirebrook

