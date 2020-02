A Nottinghamshire Iceland has gone on the market – and you can buy it, if you have more than £1m in your back pocket.

The building on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, is currently let to Iceland Foods on a ten year lease.

Iceland in Hucknall.

Lambert Smith Hampton, who is marketing the property, said it has a guide price of £1,550,000.

A Lambert Smith Hampton spokesman said: “The property is fitted out to the industry standard.”

The estate agents can be contacted on 0115 798 0556.