This stunning shot of a kingfisher on the River Erewash was sent in by Ivan Dunstan.This stunning shot of a kingfisher on the River Erewash was sent in by Ivan Dunstan.
This stunning shot of a kingfisher on the River Erewash was sent in by Ivan Dunstan.

9 cracking nature shots from across Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw sent in by our readers

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This glorious sunset at Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite was captured by Josh Seymour

1. Sunset at Brierley Forest Park

This glorious sunset at Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite was captured by Josh Seymour Photo: Josh Seymour

Photo Sales
David Hodgkinson sent us this shot of two Canada geese on Eastwood Canal

2. Canada geese on Eastwood Canal

David Hodgkinson sent us this shot of two Canada geese on Eastwood Canal Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales
Brierley Forest Park lake in Huthwaite under grey skies by Josh Seymour

3. Brierley Forest Park lake

Brierley Forest Park lake in Huthwaite under grey skies by Josh Seymour Photo: Josh Seymour

Photo Sales
Janet Hughes sent us this shot of a squirrel and blackbird together at Clumber Park in Worksop.

4. Two friends having a chat

Janet Hughes sent us this shot of a squirrel and blackbird together at Clumber Park in Worksop. Photo: Janet Hughes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldBassetlaw
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice