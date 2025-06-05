Tom Lloyd captured this shot of a woodpecker having a go a being a metalpeckerTom Lloyd captured this shot of a woodpecker having a go a being a metalpecker
9 spectacular reader pictures capturing nature across Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Josh Seymour got this shot of two ducks having a nap at Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite

1. Sleeping ducks

Josh Seymour got this shot of two ducks having a nap at Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite Photo: Josh Seymour

Janet Hughes sent us this shot of a squirrel in Clumber Park in Worksop

2. Saying hello

Janet Hughes sent us this shot of a squirrel in Clumber Park in Worksop Photo: Janet Hughes

A sunny day at Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite, captured by Josh Seymour

3. Sunny day at Brierley Forest Park

A sunny day at Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite, captured by Josh Seymour Photo: Josh Seymour

David Hodgkinson sent us this shot of a Speckled Wood butterfly

4. Beautiful butterfly

David Hodgkinson sent us this shot of a Speckled Wood butterfly Photo: David Hodgkinson

