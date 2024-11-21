Best foot forward for Bulwell walking events as part of council wellbeing programme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The aim of the Travel Well scheme is to support people to become more active, manage mental and physical wellbeing, manage long-term health conditions or address social isolation.
The programme returns to Bulwell in December with a full month of sessions for both social and Nordic walking which is part of the Runspire scheme that started with Bulwell Runners.
Wellness social walking sessions are being held every Monday (December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) between 11am and 12.30pm at Bulwell Riverside and every Tuesday (December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31) from 7pm to 8pm at Ken Martin Leisure Centre.
Meanwhile, Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday (December 5, 12, 19 and 26) with a day session from 11am to 12noon and an evening walk from 7pm to 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.