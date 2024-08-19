In The Saddle with Anita Marsh: It's "back" to work with my horse Sully

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was that time of year again, where Sully was ready for his annual back check

Helen Thornton has been seeing Sully since he was four years old and specialises in equine performance.

She’s a qualified and insured equine sports therapist and also an advanced Human Bowen practitioner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As equestrians, we check our horses annually (unless there is an issue inbetween the planned visit) as their back is a key element of equine biomechanics as it links the hindquarters to the forehand and supports the riders weight.

Helen Thornton gives Sully the once over.

A healthy, pain-free back is essential to our horses - regardless of their job.

Sometimes they can suffer issues from injuries in the field, or by the rider so it’s super important we ensure they are OK. As you know, we are the voices for our animals.

I like to find someone who works well with my horses, and once I have I also like to keep them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s good because they get to know your horse personally and my horses develop trust, in addition to me.

I usually have Sully checked annually with Helen using a gentle pulsing electromagnetic field which restores stimulates cell metabolism.

This cellular exercise is unique to PEMF therapy and Sully really seems to enjoy it.

The pulsing electromagnetic field brings the cells back into electrical balance increasing nutrient circulation and oxygen flow and allows waste and toxins to be released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The magnetic field is attracted to stressed cells, causing more cellular exercise to occur where the cells are weak.

It helps cells to reduce pain and has a number of other benefits though too, such as helping metabolic and immune issues.

Sully always relaxes during his treatment. He doesn’t mind the tubes placed across him at all. When he was younger he wanted to play with him but he’s growing up a bit now.

He was given the all OK and it’s always a good feeling knowing he’s fine. I gave him the day off the next day, no reason to but I think he had earned a bit of play time in the field with his mates.

Thanks Helen for your continued support of Sully. Hopefully, we won’t need you inbetween our next planned visit.