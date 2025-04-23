Run, walk or cycle your way to better fitness in Bulwell next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project returns to Bulwell again in May with a programme of walking and cycling events supported by the Runspire scheme which was started through Bulwell Runners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellness social walking sessions with Runspire are being held each Monday (May 5, 12, 19 and 26) between 11am and noon at Bulwell Riverside and Tuesday (May 6, 13, 19 and 27) from 7pm to 8pm at Ken Martin Leisure Centre.

Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday (May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) with a day session from 11am to noon and an evening walk from 7pm to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bike maintenance workshop will be on Thursday, May 22 from 10am to 12noon at Bulwell Hall Community Centre.

Walking and cycling fitness sessions are back in Bulwell in May. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

And Dr Bike will be carrying out free bike checks at Bulwell Market on Wednesday, May 21 between 10am and 1pm.

Lots of walking events are also happening throughout May as part of the Walk Notts Festival.

You can see everything that's happening at walknotts.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2025/04/Notts-Walking-Festival-walks-schedule-2025.pdf?utm_content