Start the new year on a healthy note in Bulwell with walking and cycling sessions

Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project returns to Bulwell in January with a programme of walking and cycling events to kickstart new year resolutions to get more healthy.

Wellness social walking sessions are being held every Monday (January 6, 13, 16, 20 and 27) between 11am and 12noon at Bulwell Riverside and every Tuesday (January 7, 14, 21 and 28) from 7pm to 8pm at Ken Martin Leisure Centre.

Nordic walking sessions are at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday (January 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) with a day session from 11am to 12noon and an evening walk from 7pm to 8pm.

Travel Well cycling and walking sessions are back in Bulwell in January. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Women’s learn to ride or regain confidence sessions take place on three Wednesdays (January 15, 22 and 29) between 10am and 11am, all at Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground.

Women’s led bike rides take place from 11am to 12noon, again at the recreation ground, on January 15 and 22.