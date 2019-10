Engines where in steam at Papplewick Pumping Station as military and civilian re-enactors celebrate the 1940s.

All engines where in steam including the James Watt beam engines, Robey winding engine from Linby Colliery and miniature railway on Saturday,19 and Sunday, October 20. There was also 40s music, period military and civilian vehicles, stalls, displays and the afternoon battle around the Cooling Pond.

