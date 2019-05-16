Pick of the pizza restaurants in Nottinghamshire

Big and fluffy, thin and crispy - nothing satisfies the hunger pangs like a doughy pizza laden with tomato sauce, cheese, vegetables and meat.

Whether you're a fan of pepperoni or Margherita pizzas, you're sure to find something to appeal to you at one of these restaurants in Nottinghamshire as recommended by TripAdvisor reviewers.

1. Ciao Bella, Mansfield "Grandkids loved the pizza and that is a major thumbs-up in my book."

2. andwhynot Bar and Restaurant, Mansfield "They offer wood fired pizzas which I can highly recommend."

3. Moda Italian Restaurant, Hucknall "The pizzas were great - hot and fresh and a great amount of topping on each one."

4. Frankie & Benny's, Mansfield "New York giant pizza was amazing."

