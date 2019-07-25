Revived shopping area in Annesley Woodhouse up for national award

New-look Forest Road in Annesley Woodhouse has been nominated for a national accolade in the Great British High Street Awards for 2019.

It is one of two streets in Ashfield to be put forward for the ‘Rising Star’ category of the awards, with the other being High Street in Hucknall.

Over the past three years, Forest Road has developed into a shopping area regarded as a must-visit destination.

With four new retailers opening, making an impressive row of 18 traders, it boasts a fresh and contemporary range of independent stores.

Coun Rachel Madden, who represents Annesley Woodhouse on Ashfield District Council, said: “Forest Road shows how a small group of niche retailers can reinvigorate a community.

“It not only serves the local area now, it also delivers a quality product and service to a national, and even international, consumer base.

“This nomination confirms everything I’ve been saying about Forest Road -- it’s a great place to be, and a brilliant destination we can all be proud of.

“The award-winning retailers in Annesley Woodhouse show real initiative and passion when it comes to providing a valued asset in the community.”

The Great British High Street Awards are run by the government in partnership with Visa. They are designed to recognise and celebrate the communities that are working to revive local high streets.

News of Forest Road’s nomination also delighted the retailers themselves. Andrew Frogson, of the Sauce and Brown men’s clothing store, said: “It shows how, when businesses work together, it is possible to refresh a local shopping area.

“Forest Road also puts something back into the community, making it a place to visit, shop and be seen.”