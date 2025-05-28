For dogs who deserve more: Bella+Duke introduce limited edition Wagyu feast

At Bella+Duke they go all in for pets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

They give us their best everyday - so they've raised the bar on feeding time even higher by creating the most indulgent and delicious recipe to date, a Limited Edition Wagyu Beef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nutritionally complete gourmet meal for dogs crafted with 80% high-welfare Wagyu beef, packed with vibrant seasonal vegetables and all the nourishing superfoods, vital minerals and vitamins the nation's favourite companions need to live a happy, healthy life.

For dogs who deserve more, like Pablo: Bella+Duke introduce limited edition Wagyu feast.

Designed to offer something special for pet parents to give to their furry friends, this limited edition recipe is available as a gift to subscribers throughout June and July 2025, as part of Bella+Duke’s commitment to helping pets get more out of life.

Why Wagyu?

Wagyu beef is world-renowned for its marbling, tenderness, and high nutritional value. Rich in healthy fats, complete proteins, and naturally occurring micronutrients, this ultra-premium ingredient isn’t just delicious — it provides supreme nutritional value.

Bella+Duke’s Limited Edition recipe blends Wagyu with a curated selection of seasonal vegetables and hand-picked superfoods to support digestion, immune strength, coat condition, and energy levels — while staying 100% grain- and filler-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We’ve taken indulgence seriously without compromising on nutritional integrity. Our Limited Edition Wagyu Beef recipe is made with:

+ 80% Premium Wagyu Beef (Beef meat 50%, Beef tripe 14%, Beef kidney 5%, Beef liver 5%, Beef trachea 3%, Beef bone 3%)

+ 17% Sustainable seasonal vegetables (carrots 3.4%, sprouts 3.4%, broccoli 3.4%, cauliflower 3.4%, cabbage 3.4%)

+ Superfoods (1% Blueberries, 0.2% Pure olive oil, 1% Sustainable hand harvested organic Scottish kelp, 0.1% Dried chicory pulp, 0.1% Dried algae (Schizochytrium sp.), 0.04% Beet pulp and 0.04% Minerals)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

+ Functional Additives (Vitamins: Vitamins D3 400IU, Vitamin E 30g. Trace elements: Iron (as Iron (II) chelate of protein hydrolysates) 5mg, Zinc (as Zinc chelate of protein hydrolysates) 25mg, Manganese (as Manganese chelate of protein hydrolysates) 25mg, Copper (as Copper (II) chelate of protein hydrolysates) 0.75mg).”

The Key Benefits of Wagyu-Based Nutrition:

+ Healthy Digestion & Gut Support. With a high meat content, gentle fibre from broccoli, sprouts and cabbage, and absolutely no grains or fillers, this recipe supports a healthy digestive system and firmer stools. A balanced gut microbiome starts here.

+ Shiny Coats & HealthySkin. Thanks to Wagyu’s naturally high levels of Omega fatty acids as well as the addition of olive oil, and organic kelp, Bella+Duke’s wagyu meal promotes visibly glossier coats, reduced itching and healthy skin.

+ Immune System Strength. With antioxidants from blueberries, vitamins from leafy greens, and a full spectrum of trace minerals, this meal supports immune resilience and overall vitality

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

+ Lean Muscle & Healthy Weight. The high protein profile of Wagyu beef helps support lean muscle development, while balanced fats and calorie density aid in maintaining a healthy weight.

+ Increased Enjoyment & Energy. This recipe isn’t just nutritious — it’s irresistibly tasty. Dogs love the rich flavour, and pet parents love the bounce it puts back in their step. Whether they’re picky or playful, most dogs thrive on our Wagyu meal.

Why Bella+Duke?

As one of the UK’s leading direct-to-customer raw pet food brands (97% top-rated on All About Dog Food), Bella+Duke formulates every recipe with pets in mind - with natural ingredients designed to support their health and a range of options to suit different breeds, weights, health and lifestyle. The Limited Edition Wagyu Beef recipe is no different: nutritionally complete, crafted in their Scottish facility to human-grade standards, and delivered direct to your door in frozen, freshness-sealed packaging.

Proudly RawSAFE and UK Pet Food accredited, Bella+Duke uphold rigorous standards of safety and quality at every stage:

+ Full ingredient traceability from vetted suppliers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

+ Microbiological testing for pathogens including Salmonella

+ Meals sealed, labelled, and packed with dry ice for safe delivery

Not Just a Meal — a Moment

Every dog deserves a bowl that nourishes their body and excites their senses. With the Limited Edition Wagyu Beef, Bella+Duke invites pet parents to elevate meal times to something exceptional — just like the furry companions who inspire it.

Bella+Duke Limited Edition Wagyu Beef is available free to all Bella+Duke customers throughout June +July 2025 as part of their current subscription plan.