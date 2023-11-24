Lenco launches its PDR-065BK and PDR-065WH portable FM/DAB+ radios for senior listeners
Specifically designed with seniors and a user-friendly experience in mind, the PDR-065 radios combine modern functionality and classic design, with larger ‘easy to use’ buttons, a simplistic remote control and an easy-to-read 7cm display.
An Easy Mode function simplifies basic functions like power on/off, volume control and selecting pre-programmed stations, ensuring stress-free operation for all ages.
Listeners can enjoy the benefits of DAB+ radio, including inference-free digital reception and access to more information about the stations and songs playing.
The display ensures clear visibility, which can also function as a clock with alarm and snooze features. For those getting an early night, the sleep timer will automatically switch off the radio after a set period to ensure a good night’s sleep.
Additionally, the radios double up as portable Bluetooth speakers, allowing users to stream their favourite music by simply inserting their smartphone or tablet in the holder.
With an integrated rechargeable battery and a convenient charging station included, the radios are fully portable and are perfect for listening to whilst cooking in the kitchen, sitting in the garden or solving that morning crossword, or for taking on-the-go.
The Lenco PDR-065WH and PDR-065BK are both now available from Boots, with an RRP of £129.99.
Key Product features:
• DAB+• Bluetooth• FM radio• LED/ dot matrix display• Easy mode / Normal mode• Docking station for charging battery• Clock and alarm function• Output power: 2 x 2 Watt (RMS)• Integrated rechargeable battery• Battery capacity: up to 8 hours• Included: AC adapter, Remote control• Connections: Line output, Headphone output