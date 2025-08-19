Slimming World: Finding Sarah again

I Was Our Group Winner Of Women of the Year

I never imagined I would be sharing this story, let alone feeling proud of it. But here I am, four stone lighter, stronger in body and mind, and finally able to say I have found myself again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It started with a hysterectomy at 43, followed by the menopause and an underactive thyroid diagnosis. My body was changing faster than I could keep up, and emotionally, I was spiralling. Comfort eating became my coping mechanism. I avoided social situations, dreaded cameras, and felt like a shadow of myself. At over 15 stone, I was not just unhappy, I genuinely disliked who I had become.

Then came the wake-up call: a TIA (mini stroke) in 2023 at age 47. The consultant’s words, “Eat less and move more,” rang in my ears. I tried. I really did. But I was hungry, miserable, and still stuck in the same cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is when my GP suggested Slimming World. I walked into the Bulwell group at 7:30AM on a Friday, and Tracy greeted me with a smile that changed everything. No judgement. Just warmth. I sat in that first group and felt something I had not felt in years: hope. The support, the laughter, the realness, it was not clicky, it was a community of likeminded people, who were there for the same reason as me.

Who Knew I Would Be Running Marathons

I committed to showing up, week after week. And I learned that “eat less” was not the answer. I eat more now than I ever did, but I eat better. Food Optimising taught me how to enjoy my favourite meals, chicken tikka masala, lasagne, fish, and chips, with simple tweaks. I still love my spuds. I still have chocolate and cake. But now, I choose one, not four.

Slimming World’s frozen meals became my go-to for busy days. And when I return from holiday, I have my Slimming World Kitchen delivery waiting, because I plan for success now.

Body Magic came next. I started walking 30 minutes a day, then 45, then 60. I joined gym classes. I earned my Body Magic awards. And this year, I finally completed the London Moonwalk Marathon, 26.2 miles for breast cancer. That moment, which was me reclaiming my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have rediscovered my love of cooking, my confidence, and my self-worth. I no longer need a drink to feel brave. I no longer hide behind my husband or sit at the back of a room hoping no one sees me. I look in the mirror and say, “This is me, and I’m proud.”

My Before, When I Was So Unhappy

Tracy, my incredible consultant, and the amazing group I now call friends, have helped me find Sarah again. And I am not letting her go.

“Watching Sarah transform has been nothing short of inspiring. Her courage, her commitment, and the way she has reclaimed her confidence, it makes me so proud to be part of her journey. She has not just changed her life; she has saved her life.”

Every Friday morning, the group runs at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church in Bulwell (NG6 8FN), at 7:30 and 9:00AM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy’s group is open to everyone—whether you are just starting out, returning after a break, or even receiving weight loss injections. As she often says, “No matter your path, we all need help building healthy habits that last.” Everyone is welcome, and every story matters. Please do get in touch. Tracy 07762 762059