TECH TALK: GoXtreme Reef action cam

As someone who gets nervous at the merest splash approaching my technological devices, there is an air of trepidation as I stand prepared to plunge the camera into the depths…well, of the bathroom sink anyhow.

To my relief, the GoXtreme Reef lived up to claims of waterproof capability. Taking selfies with the generous 1.8” front screen was straightforward and unimpeded by its watery surroundings, taking very clear shots, as did the front lens under similar testing circumstances.

GoXtreme Reef action cam

Taking individual shots does take a moment, so be prepared to hold the camera steady until the image is captured, even with the anti-shake option engaged. The multi-shot feature works very well, capturing a series of pictures in rapid succession, with a good choice of time increments.

Both digital and optical zoom produce great results. Using the sepia and monochrome filters add fun to your picture taking, and vivid colour filter really brings your shots to life.

Accessing all the camera features is straight forward using the function menus.

For those who like holidays at the beach and want to venture a little further than the sands, or planning to film all the thrills of the on the log flume at the theme park, this is the camera you need. It will certainly withstand those unexpected worse turns in weather conditions too, as rain and cold won’t dampen the performance. A word of caution, don’t be too hasty in grabbing those memories...take time to make sure all the excess moisture is thoroughly removed first before opening the compartment to access that memory card or charge port, the case is waterproof for sure, but those inner workings aren't!

GoXtreme Reef specs

This camera is waterproof up to 3m. It comes with dual-display, 2.7”/6.8cm back display and 1.8”/4.5cm front display. Video capture resolution goes up to 1280 x 720p and 1920 x 1080p by interpolation, with still image resolution of 8MP, and up to 24MP, by interpolation. It features motion detection, anti-shaking and face detection. It also has web cam functionality.

It can support up to 32GB micro SD/SDHC (not included). The device is available in yellow or blue colour casing, coming with USB charger cord, cloth carry case and wrist strap also included.

The GoXtreme Reef action camera is available now from Argos for £69.99

