TECH TALK: RevoNext Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones RN-RX6 Sport with Bluetooth Adaptor TBB-B02

Not long ago I reviewed this company's RX8 headphones - a nice set of 'wired' mini cans giving a great sound.

I say 'wired' as each earphone fits via two pins onto the wired lead, with the manufacturer saying at the time that the idea of the pins were to futureproof the earphones in preparation for a Bluetooth cable.

The RX6 earphones

Ta-dah! it's here - arriving for me with the RX6 Sport earphones, though RevoNext says the adaptor cable is designed to fit all existing RevoNext earphones - including my RX8s - and any other brands compatible with a two-pin cable.

If you only have small lugs or are a friend of Noddy's (see what I did there?) it matters not as the RX6 are ergonomically designed with two types of ear hooks with three size options, as well as three sizes of silicon ear-tips for comfort and noise isolation while you're pounding the pavement or the treadmill.

Inside, the RX6-Sport earphones feature RevoNext’s latest composite membrane acoustics with one dynamic driver and one balanced armature.

I found them to be a nice fit - using the middle-sized hooks and ear-tips I'll have you know - and a similar excellent sound quality to the RX8s - chunky bass tones and pleasingly crisp mid and upper ranges.

The TBB-B02 Bluetooth cable boasts an 80mAH battery with a playing time of six hours and a stand-by time of up to 80 hours and is equipped with V4.0 Bluetooth technology. With easy-to-use buttons it allows skip/play/pause on your music, answer/reject/end/transferring call without you having to reach for your mobile, and voice dialing with a crystal-clear microphone, ideal for calling while driving.

What I found particular useful was the battery is located on one side of the cable with the controls on the other side, which balances out the cable and means it doesn't pull to one side and put all the weight on the one earbud.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX(ES)?

RX6

The RevoNext RX6 earphones

1 x Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones

2 x earhooks, each in 3 different sizes

3 x silicone Ear Tips(3 Pairs)

1 x 3.5MM 0.78mm 2 pin Detachable Hi-Fi Audio Cable

The Bluetooth adaptor controls

1 x User Manual

TBB-02 Bluetooth Adaptor

1 x Adaptor

2 x silicon supports

1 xUSB charger lead

1 x user manual

The RevoNext RX6 earphones

RX6 SPECIFICATIONS

Type: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wired

Cable Length: 125cm±2cm

Sensitivity: 105dB

Impedance: 25Ω

Frequency Range: 7Hz-40KHz

Plug Type: 3.5mm L Plug

Pin Type: 0.78mm

Weight: 20g

The RevoNext RX6-Sport dual driver in-ear earphones - which come in black, red or grey - are available from Amazon UK for £21.98 or £23.98 (with microphone) and also from the RevoNext website.

The RevoNext Bluetooth cable is available from Amazon UK for £19.98 and also the RevoNext website.

The RevoNext RX6 earphones connected to the Bluetooth adaptor