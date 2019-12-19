These are the UK’s best selling Christmas toys of the last 20 years
Analysing data from toy retailers, Evans Cycles has revealed the best selling Christmas products from the past 20 years.
Do you remember these classic toys from the nineties and noughties?
1. Who Wants to be a Millionaire board game, 1999
The Who Wants to be a Millionaire board game would see players getting to emulate the popular TV show in their own homes. They would have to answer multiple choice trivia questions of increasing difficulty.
Furbies gained popularity due to their apparent intelligence and their ability to develop language skills. They would start out speaking 'Furbish' and would gradually learn more and more English as they grew