This impressive family home has two ensuites, a great kitchen and is for sale for offers of £270,000 or more

There is no chain on this substantial four-bedroomed family home that has two ensuites, an impressive dining kitchen and an attractive rear garden with outbuildings.

Then detached property is also in a sought-after location within in walking distance of the town centre.

The property also has a forecourt front garden, with the benefit of a dropped curb and off-street parking.

The property opens into an impressive feature hallway with understairs storage and oak parquet flooring.

The drawing room has parts that date back to the original building of 1906 and has ornate and original plaster coving and ceiling moulding.

A separate sitting room has a feature fireplace and oak parquet flooring, while a snug room has a door to the rear garden.

The farmhouse-style kitchen has a range of wall and base units, a double oven, hob, microwave, dishwasher, fridge and freezer – all appliances built-in – plus French windows and doors opening on to and overlooking the rear garden.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a rear lobby and utility room with fitted cupboards and shelves, space and plumbing for washing machine, space and plumbing for a dryer, a wc and wash basin.

On the first floor, the master bedroom suite has space for a king-sized bed, bedroom furniture and a dressing area.

The ensuite is fitted with a bath, wash basin and wc.

Bedroom two is fitted with an ensuite shower room with shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

Accommodation is completed by two further bedrooms and the family bathroom fitted with bath with shower over, wc and wash basin.

Outside, the rear garden has terraced areas, various raised borders, an outside wc and brick store.