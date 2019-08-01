This is how kids can eat for £1 at Nottinghamshire Toby Carveries over the school summer holidays

Schools across Nottinghamshire have now broken up for the summer holidays - and Toby Carvery has a great offer for kids

It's that time of the year again, kids in Nottinghamshire has broken up for the school summer holidays and many parents will be wondering how to keep youngsters entertained.

Luckily they won't have to worry about feeding them because Toby Carvery has a great offer on for kids.

Following on from feeding the Armed Forces for free and half price roasts for dads on Father's Day, the restaurant has confirmed kids will eat for £1 throughout the school holidays.

Children aged 12 years and under can enjoy their favourite meal for just £1 with every full priced adult main at Toby Carvery restaurants right across the UK, including the ones in and around Nottinghamshire.

Local Toby restaurants include Toby Carvery Watermill at Coxmoor Road,Sutton-in-Ashfield and Toby Carvery Colwick Park, Daleside Road East, Nottingham (pictured).

The offer is available now and is valid Monday to Saturday until Friday September 6, 2019 (excluding Bank Holidays).

The deal entitles you to one kids’s main meal, carvery or breakfast for £1 each from the children’s menu on the purchase of an adult main or breakfast.

One adult main entitles you to one kid’s main for £1, two adult mains entitle you to two children’s mains for £1 each, and so on.

The deal is valid for up to 4 adults and 4 children.

To claim the offer, download a voucher from the Toby Carvery app.