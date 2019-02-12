2007: Children from Annie Holgate Infant School in Hucknall are pictured here being taught sign language. Did you go to this school?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Hucknall’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Hucknall.

2007: A fabulous nostalgic snap featuring Connor Hind and Nikyla Bartram pictured with staff members at the book start day held at Bulwell SureStart. What was your favourite book as a child?
2007: A great retro snap of Hucknalls Town Crier in the middle of delivering some important news.
2000: Residents of Taupo Drive in Hucknall are pictured here having fun at their street party. Are you on this picture?
2000: A fabulous nostalgic snap of Hucknall Librarys official re-opening. Were you there?
