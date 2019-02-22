2007: Children prepare for a sponsored bike ride at Hucknall Holy Cross. Are you on this picture?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Hucknall’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Hucknall.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk

2007: This fabulous bygone snap features Irene Reynolds, Alma Rawson and Valerie Gospel at the worlds biggest coffee morning, held at the Baptist church in Hucknall.
2007: Children and parents are having fun at Tommys splashathon held at Edgewood Leisure Centre. Did you take part in this?
2007: Natalie Baldwin found a way to get home through the flood water on Wighay Road. Stephen Baldwin is pictured carrying Natalie. Were you affected by the floods?
2007: The Hucknall Choral Society started off the Gazebo party at the Parish Church in Hucknall. Do you recognise anyone?
