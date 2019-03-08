2007: This bouncy bunch are enjoying the bouncy castle at the Saplings Summer Play Scheme fun day at St Peter and St Paul Church in Hucknall. Spot anyone you know?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Hucknall’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Hucknall.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. Check back next week for more great shots.

2007: A fabulous bygone snap of Owen Denman pictured with crew manager Steve Hathersmoth and firefighter John Gregory at the market re-opening in Hucknall.
2007: Children from Hucknalls National School are pictured celebrating the planting of a tree to mark the merger of the infants and junior Schools.
2007: A fantastic nostalgic shot of Taylor Radford and Kye Buckley of Hucknall testing out an aircraft at an air show at Hucknall Aerodrome.
2007: Council workers hand out sand bags to help stop the flood damage on Ward Avenue in Hucknall. Did the floods affect you?
