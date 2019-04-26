2007: Pupils from Linby School put their hands up in approval after unveiling the new statue on the Ranges. Are you on this picture?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Hucknall’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Hucknall.

2007: Ladies from Leenside WI strut their stuff at the Bon Marche store in Hucknall as they take to the catwalk for a clothes show to mark the WIs 40th anniversary. Spot anyone you know?
2007: These children are dressed the part and are enjoying reading from a Harry Potter book at Bulwell Library. Have you read Harry Potter?
2007: These two are having fun at a play session at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall. Pictured left to right are: Kye Buckley and Kia Ferrer.
2007: Pupils from National school are pictured celebrating their great A-Level results. Spot anyone you know?
