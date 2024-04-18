25th anniversary of air traffic control tower heralds era of new investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Midlands Airport’s 51-metre high Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower opened in 1999, replacing the smaller original tower to serve the expanding airport, and becoming one of the area’s most iconic and visible buildings.

Ranking the fourth tallest in the UK, the control tower was built at a cost of £3.5m on 12 reinforced concrete pillars, weighing 1,000 tonnes and counter-balanced by 1,000 litres of water. On very windy days it can sway slightly, with staff reportedly experiencing motion sickness.

From the tower, EMA has control of airspace up to 10,500 feet above ground level and covering an area of 150sq miles. All areas of the 1,050 hectare airfield can be seen from the panoramic visual control room at the top of the tower. The team literally and operationally oversee around 200 flights per day, ensuring that EMA’s four million annual passengers and one million cargo packages a night arrive and depart safely.

EMA's ATC tower has become a local landmark over the last 25 years

As the UK’s most important express freight airport and with no night flying restrictions, EMA’s operation is 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The air traffic services team covers this between five teams (or watches), each consisting of six controllers and two assistants. Altogether the in-house team comprises 49 in air traffic control, almost half of whom are women, five Air Traffic Engineers and four Airfield Ground Lighting Engineers. The team is currently supporting eight trainees, most of whom have joined EMA from other airports.

While already a very modern tower, investment is underway in its 25th year to ensure that the technology remains ahead of the game. As part of the airport’s £120m investment programme over the next five years, £22 million is being invested in ATC systems, Navigation Aids and technology.

This will result in:

State-of-the-art technology to future proof the ATC capabilities and support the continued growth of the airport

Integrated electronic information display systems that speed up access to important information that controllers rely on

Improved radar capabilities and displays which better reflect the layout of the airfield and the airspace that EMA has control of.

EMA's ATC tower celebrates its 25th anniversary

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “The Air Traffic Control tower is a vital part of the airport and over the last 25 years has become an iconic sight on the local skyline.

“Our team do a fantastic job keeping flights running safely 24/7 all year round. As well as our passenger numbers having grown back to above four million a year, we have the busiest air cargo operation in the UK, so the people working in the tower have a highly demanding role.