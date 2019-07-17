What can you rent for £1,000 in north Nottinghamshire?

With the current average UK rent currently at £934 per month, property experts Bunk looked at what you can typically get for between £900 and £1,000 in north Nottinghamshire.

1. Retford - 995 pcm A 1,000 budget will get you a stunning five-bedroom home on Grace Road in Retford.

2. Dinnington - 950 pcm For your 1,000 budget would get you a three-bedroom detached on Dinnington's Cramfit Crescent.

3. Eastwood - 900 pcm For less than 1,000, you can rent houses like this three-bedroom detached in Brinsley, just outside Eastwood.

4. Hucknall - 975 pcm Hucknall area renters can get get a three-bedroom cottage like this in Redhill for their budget.

