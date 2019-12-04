'Willy Lane' - Survey reveals the silliest street names across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire

From Ha-Ha Road to Dick Place, the UK has some silly street names.

And four street names across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire stand out.

Backside Lane, Doncaster.

Spanker Lane is one of the main streets in the village of Nether Heage in Derbyshire,

And, the residents seem to be embracing the name as there is also a pub there called The Spanker Inn.

Willey Lane in Newthorpe, Nottinghamshire, passes past Moorgreen Reservoir.

But if you want to live on a street called Willy Lane it might set you back a pretty penny as the average house sells for £422,000.

While Backside Lane is a funny name for a street – along with the one in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, there are also two others in the UK.

The next street name, Ghost House Lane in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, was named after strange things started happening at an old cottage called the Ash Flat House.