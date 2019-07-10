Working families in Mansfield and Ashfield forking out almost a quarter of wages on private rents

Privately renting a typical home is affordable to working families in Mansfield and Ashfield, new figures show, but still costs almost a quarter of their salary.

Housing charity Shelter says households in which earners are on low wages are being 'bled dry' by the price of renting across much of England.

It has called on the next Prime Minster to build 3.1 million new social homes in the next 20 years to provide a sustainable solution to the housing crisis gripping the nation.

The charity used Office for National Statistics data to work out the average combined salary of a full-time and part-time worker on low incomes in every region of England, to represent what it termed a 'typical working family'.

In the East Midlands, they would take home a combined £23,165 a year after tax.

Privately renting a two-bed home in either Mansfield or Ashfield would cost the family £5,700 a year on average – 24.6 per cent of their pay packet.

This bucks the trend across England, where lower-income families in two-thirds of councils have to spend more than 30 per cent of their salary on private rent.

In around a third of local authorities, this rises to more than 40 per cent of income, Shelter’s analysis shows.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Families in lower-paid jobs are having their bank balances bled dry by expensive private rents across huge swathes of the country.

“The steep decline in social housing has left a growing number of families caught in a debilitating rent trap.

“It’s disgraceful that, despite working every hour they can, many parents are now forced to rely on housing benefit to keep a roof over their children’s heads.”

Ms Neate said it makes no sense to keep 'haemorrhaging billions' in housing benefit to private landlords.

She added: “The next Prime Minister, whoever that may be, needs to realise social housing is the best cure to the affordability crisis we face.

“The delivery of 3.1 million new social homes over the next 20 years is the only way to lift millions out of housing poverty and into a stable home.”

Despite the relative affordability of rents in Mansfield and Ashfield, the same-sized home at social rent rates would set the same family back just £3,882 a year on average, or 16.8 per cent of their wage, in Mansfield and £3,800 or 16.4 per cent of their wage in Ashfield.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing good quality social housing.

“We are investing £9 billion to build more affordable homes across England and have abolished councils’ borrowing cap – allowing them to build a new generation of social housing.”