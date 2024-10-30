Youth Careers Launches to Support Social Mobility Youth

Leon Marseglia (left), Co-founder and CEO of Youth Group UK, and Jack Parsons (right), Co-founder and Group CEO of Youth Group. | Youth Group

The 'movement' plans to connect 1million young people to meaningful work and break barriers for social mobility.

Youth Careers, founded by Youth Group, is a new tool designed to help young people, especially those from social mobility backgrounds, navigate the job market.

With 72% of young people feeling disconnected from the job market - and 60% experiencing ghosting - Youth Careers focuses on creating connections, purpose, and opportunities that align with young people's passions.

It plans to enable 1million young people from social mobility backgrounds to access meaningful career opportunities.

It showcases companies by their culture, mission, and values, directly connecting young people to career sites, bypassing traditional outdated job links or third-party job boards.

This values-driven approach helps young talent find careers that matter to them. Youth Careers has worked with a dedicated team of experts, including data scientists, to create a tool that is truly fit for purpose.

Leon Marseglia, Co-founder and CEO (UK) Youth Group, said: "Youth Careers is not just a tool; it’s a movement.

"We are dedicated to helping social mobility youth find careers that match their values and aspirations."

Youth Careers is committed to improving social mobility by breaking down systemic barriers. With a community of 1.8 million young people, the tool offers meaningful career opportunities and supports those who have been traditionally left out of the job market.

More than 105,000 young people have secured employment through Youth Group's initiatives in the past four years.

Youth Careers helps companies reach the right talent, ensuring employers connect with diverse candidates.

This approach enhances corporate social responsibility (CSR) outcomes and boosts talent acquisition. Companies like easyJet have already seen increased engagement and positive outcomes through the tools Youth Group have launched.

Jack Parsons, Co-founder and Group CEO Youth Group, adds, "We’re celebrating companies' unique cultures while empowering young people to find where they thrive, making it easier for young people from social mobility backgrounds and companies to succeed together."

For more information, visit youth.careers