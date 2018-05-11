A Mansfield man who put a lock-knife into his pocket because he didn’t want his young nieces to pick it up risked a prison sentence, a court has heard

Thomas Bramley handed the small lock-knife to officers when they asked if he was carrying anything he shouldn’t, while sitting in his friend’s car in the Co-op car park, in Kings Clipstone, on April 25.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said: “He said he found the knife down the side of the car seat and put it in his pocket so his nieces didn’t pick it up.

“He was told that wasn’t a good reason to have a knife in a public place.”

He was last in court for possessing a gas cannister in 2012.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “When asked he immediately handed it over to the police and was fully cooperative.

“He does accept that the courts are treating these types of offence very seriously. I think he had every good intention when he picked it up.”

The court heard he was concerned that his nieces, aged nine and 12, might pick the knife up, but forgot he had it after dropping them off.

Bramley, 31, care of Sandalwood Close, admitted possession of a blade, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chair Richard Eaton said: “You will appreciate if you read the press or listen to the news that knife crime is very high on the agenda and it’s something that courts are dutybound to tackle.

“You have actually acted honourably and we will accept that at face value.”

Bramley was given a 12 month community order, which includes 30 days of a thinking skills programme and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 government surcharge.