100th birthday for Hucknall woman abandoned as a baby

A Hucknall woman who was abandoned as a baby recovered to live such a full and active life that she has now celebrated her 100th birthday.

Margaret Box could hardly have endured a more distressing start to her time in the world after being found dumped near a shop in Bestwood Village back in 1918.

But she was soon adopted as a foundling by a family named Clarke, and went on to work for three well-known Hucknall companies, Dexter’s old cigar factory on Hankin Street, former hosiery firm Reynolds and Rolls-Royce.

Now the head of five generations, Margaret presides over a large family that includes a married son, Anthony, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She says she used to ‘walk everywhere’ and also enjoyed knitting cardigans for her grandchildren and baking cakes.

Margaret celebrated her 100th birthday in style at the Jubilee Court care home on Nabbs Lane, where she now lives.

Members of her family were there, and Hucknall councillor John Wilmott turned up to present her with a bouquet and card on behalf of Ashfield District Council, to go with the card she received from The Queen.

Staff at the home laid on a birthday party, which included a guest appearance by 14 children from Broomhill Junior School in Hucknall who sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. One of the youngsters, Jess Horton, even played Margaret a tune on the piano.