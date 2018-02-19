15-year-old Hannah has been found

The 15-year-old girl has been found thank you for your help.

Hannah Patton was reported missing from the Sherwood area at around 11,40 on Tuesday, February 13.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Hannah is described as white, of small build and is around 4ft 10ins tall. She is described as having long straight hair, which is currently dyed red, and was last seen wearing a cammo parker style coat, navy jumper with red stripe, black leggings and black thigh high boots."

If you have seen Hannah or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 855 of 13 February 2018.