25 firefighters from across region mobilised to Bulwell house blaze

Firefighters from across the region were called to deal with a house fire in Bulwell last night.

Crews from Ashfield, Hucknall, London Road and Stockhill were mobilised to the scene of the blaze at a property on Fradley Close.

At the fire’s peak, there were 25 firefighers dealing with the incident.

They used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one jet and an aerial ladder to battle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire said: “Nobody had to be rescued and there have been no injuries.

“Crews worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.”

The stop message was received just before 9pm.

Crews remained on scene to check the area was safe.