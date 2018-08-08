30-year-old woman missing from Bulwell

Police are concerned for the safety of a 30-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Bulwell.

Hazel McPhee was reported missing at around 2,45pm on August 6.

Hazel is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 5ins tall.

She is described as having shoulder length dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light coloured jeans.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Hazel or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 561 of 6 August 2018."