72-year-old Bulwell man jailed for eight years after stabbing a man in a 'calculated attack'

A 72-year-old Bulwell man has been jailed for eight years after calmly buying a knife and stabbing a man he got into an argument with moments earlier.

Roy Lowe verbally abused a 24-year-old woman outside the Dog and Partridge pub in Lower Parliament Street before becoming involved in an altercation with a 38-year-old man who stuck up for her.

A heated exchange took place between the two men before Lowe walked off to the nearby Wilko store, bought a 4.5-inch kitchen knife for £6 and went back to stab the man once in his abdomen.

The victim ran inside the pub and was followed by Lowe who was still brandishing the knife - although he did not attack him again.

Lowe then left the pub but came back again, when he was tackled to the ground by two members of the public and pinned down until police arrived seconds later and arrested him.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital following the incident at 4.05pm on Saturday, June 30. His injury was not life-threatening.

Lowe, of Rona Court, Bulwell, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at a previous hearing and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court today (Tuesday, September 18).

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a calculated attack where Lowe has bought a knife with the sole intention of stabbing a man who he had an argument with.

"He had time between the altercation and the stabbing to cool off but instead bought the knife, unwrapped it from the packaging and went back and stabbed him.

"The victim's injuries were not life-threatening but it could have very easily been much worse. Just one stab wound can very easily be fatal.

"Nottinghamshire Police takes knife crime extremely seriously and there is no place for knives on our streets. There are no excuses. If you carry a knife we will put you before the courts and, like Lowe, you can expect to spend time behind bars."

The sentencing comes as Nottinghamshire Police is taking part in a national knife amnesty this week as part of Operation Sceptre. People are being encouraged to drop off their unwanted knives in amnesty bins at 13 police stations and partner agency locations across the county, with no questions asked, until Sunday (September 23).