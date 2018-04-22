93 per cent of Nottinghamshire pupils get chosen primary school place

Nottinghamshire County Council has said 93.3 per cent of parents and carers secured a place at their first choice primary school for their children in September 2018, up 1 per cent on the 2017 intake.

The council contacted 8,789 parents on Monday, April 16, to let them know their son or daughter’s destination.

Councillor Philip Owen said: “The situation as a whole continues to be encouraging as the majority of parents will be getting a school for which they made a preference.”

The number of applications received before the closing date was down on the previous year, but 98.7 per cent were allocated to one of their preferred schools.

Of the remainder, 67.3 per cent of applications only made a single preference, but all have been offered a place they did not include on their application.

Coun Owen said: “Popular schools will always be over-subscribed and whatever the admissions criteria are for those schools, the likelihood is that there will be some disappointed families.”

For information about appeals, call 0300 500 8080.