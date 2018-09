Firefighters were called out to a suspected stolen car which was reported to be ablaze.

The crew attended the car fire on Jubilee Way South, in Mansfield, about 3.30am, on Friday, September 28.

A Nottinghamshire police fire service spokesman said the vehicle involved is believed to have been a stolen car which was left severely damaged by the fire.

Nottimnghamshire police were also informed about the incident due to the suspected criminal involvement.