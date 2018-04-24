'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING': Paramedic returns to vehicle after long night shift to find vandals have done this to it

The region's ambulance service has slammed vandals who caused damage to a vehicle belonging to a paramedic.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) paramedic returned to her car to find both wing mirrors ripped off, a windscreen wiper removed and trims on both sides of the vehicle taken off.

Pictured from East Midlands Ambulance Service on Facebook.

The woman had been working last Friday night and returned to her vehicle at Newark Ambulance Station in the early hours of the morning to find the damage.

EMAS described the act as 'absolutely disgusting behaviour' on their Facebook page.

Wendy Hazard, of EMAS, said: “I am very saddened by this act of vandalism to a member of staff’s vehicle.

“Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best service possible for patients and for them to return to station and find their personal belongings have been vandalised is upsetting.

"We will be working closely with Nottinghamshire Police to find who is responsible for this.”

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 with any information.