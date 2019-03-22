Addict couldn’t remember burgling Jacksdale vape shop

An amphetamine addict who couldn’t remember breaking into a Jacksdale vape shop has been sent back to prison, a court heard.

Andrew James stole £687 worth of stock, along with two charity boxes containing an unknown amount of cash, from Come Vape With Me, on Main Road, on February 21.

He was picked up by police on March 20, and the blood he left behind the counter and a finger-print on the window of the shop, linked him to the burglary, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He was last before the court in November 2018 for vehicle theft, and in June 2017 for a non-dwelling burglary.

The probation service confirmed that he would be recalled to prison automatically.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said James spends £30 per week on an amphetamine habit, and is taking the heroin substitute Subutex. He has no fixed address.

“He has no recollection of the event but concedes the strength of the forensic evidence,” she said.

Ms Neale urged magistrates to keep his sentence to a minimum.

“There are a lot of problems for Mr James at the moment, and there have been for some time,” she said.

James, 42, of no fixed abode, admitted the burglary on Friday, when Mansfield magistrates handed him 16 weeks in prison.

He must pay a government surcharge of £115 which will be added to the £1,513 he already owes to the court.