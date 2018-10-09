Aerial video shows massive pumpkin farm in Notts

These incredible aerial shots show the first day of pumpkin picking at one of the UK's biggest patches in Nottinghamshire.

Hundreds of thousands of pumpkins which have been grown for the last 120 days were ripe for picking on Sunday (Oct 8).

Hundreds of thousands of pumpkins which have been grown for the last 120 days were ripe for picking on Sunday (Oct 8).

The drone footage shot at Maxey's Farm in Kirklington, shows lines and lines of the crop.

Ripe pumpkins ready to pick are round, with smooth, slightly ribbed skin, and deep yellow to orange coloration.

Pumpkins, which are thought to have originated in North America, are often carved as jack-o'-lanterns for decoration around Halloween.