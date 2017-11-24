Amazon accused of ‘ruining Christmas’ over lack of packaging

Online retail giant Amazon has come under fire for a lack of packaging on its deliveries in the lead-in to Christmas.

Complaints have been cropping up across social media with presents arriving uncovered, allowing the recipients to see their Christmas surprises in advance.

The company has been accused of ruining Christmas by going against its stereotype of using too much packaging by on occasions using none at all, instead sticking the delivery label straight onto the box - and making the contents clearly visible.

One customer said she was “absolutely fuming” after the person who was meant to receive a present saw what it was upon delivery. She accused Amazon of “ruining Christmas” too.

Images of items such as video games, consoles,and toys, have been shared across social media, with one saying they were “absolutely fuming” that the intended recipient had spotted the parcel.

Another customer, who had ordered a pool cue which was delivered with the top of the cue sticking out of the box, said: “I found it funny because it was so ridiculous.

She added: “But now we are in the Christmas build up I am wondering how many more inappropriate packaging there will be.”

Amazon has said that following criticism for delivering small items in unnecessarily large boxes, they were trying to cut down the amount of packaging they use - pointing out that customers could opt in for packaging.

Responding to a customer complaint on Facebook, a company representative said: “I’m so very sorry that your surprise was ruined.

“We try to minimise the amount of packaging materials we use as much as possible.

“For future orders, you can keep the contents of your package a surprise by selecting the gift option during checkout, or you may mark ‘Ship in Amazon box’ on the checkout page if you don’t wish to reveal the contents.”

Amazon has already been accused of “ruining Christmas” - by people who have seen their TV advert.

The 30 second ad seems to suggest that Father Christmas doesn’t bring presents to children, instead showing a father sneaking into the house with a pile of Amazon boxes.

Parents took to Twitter to claim that the removal of Santa had spoiled the magic of christmas for youngsters.