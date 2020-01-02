Angry Bestwood villagers demand action after flooding turned road into death-trap

Angry residents are demanding action after flooding turned the main road in Bestwood Village into a potential death-trap.

Torrential rain in the build-up to Christmas swamped Moor Road, particularly at its junction with Goosedale Road.

One of the large potholes caused by the flooding. This has since been filled in.

Bestwood was cut off, residents were unable to get to work and up to 20 cars were either damaged or written off.

Now, almost 400 people have signed an online petition urging the authorities, most notably Nottinghamshire County Council, to come up with a plan to prevent more flooding in the future.

The petition, which can be found at Change,org, has been organised by villager Tom Reed, who said: “This is an urgent public-safety issue and a potential risk to human life.

“The road became dangerous, and the local community is very worried.

“So far, the response has been inadequate. There has been a lot of talking about what they are going to do, but little has been done.”

Tom, 40, who is a music manager and agent, added: “It is driving me wild. All we require is a proper measured response and an acknowledgement of the severity of the situation.

“But they are just wrangling about who is responsible and who will fix it.”

The road is clear now after a spell of dry weather, but it is in a poor state of repair.

One large pothole has been filled in, but others remain, and villagers fear the floods will strike again after the next spell of heavy rain. They say it could even prevent emergency vehicles getting in and out of Bestwood.

Tom is sure the flooding is caused by a failure to clear drainage ditches that run alongside the road.

However, when he contacted Via East Midlands, the council’s highways partner, they told him: “The issue is with the capacity of the Severn Trent sewer in to which roadside gullies feed. The drains cannot cope with the amount of water running off adjoining fields.”

Coun Chris Barnfather, who represents Bestwood, has had urgent talks with council chiefs and its flood-risk management team.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are aware of the flooding, and we sympathise with those affected. We are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible.”