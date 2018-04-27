Angry Mansfield man charged at cop

A Mansfield man lost his temper and charged into a police officer while he was being questioned in his kitchen, a court heard.

Police were called to Martin Slack’s Goodacre Street home. on April 4, to investigate a domestic incident.

“The officer describes the defendant running at him and pushing him, in his own words, “with great force”, into a work surface,” said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

He said the officer’s back, right ring finger, and right thigh were injured.

No charges were brought in relation to the domestic incident.

Donna Purglove, mitigating, said: “Unfortunately Mr Slack lost his temper. He says he would have apologised to the police officer but it wasn’t appropriate at that time.”

She said he was last in court in 2011, and conceded he has “a lot of assault matters on his record.”

She said he had a very difficult childhood, but his employer, an ex-police officer, “still thinks there is a lot of good in him”, and wants to continue employing him.

Slack, 27, admitted assaulting a constable when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £252, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge, £85 costs and compensation of £150.